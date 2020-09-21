Overwhelmed? Join our next Telephone Town Hall focusing on dealing with life during COVID-19

Navigating life during the pandemic can be a struggle. Work, illness, kids, school, job loss—it’s easy to become overwhelmed. And if you have questions about how best to manage your mental health during these particularly stressful times, our panel will be available to answer them live.

Join us Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. for our next Telephone Town Hall focusing on dealing with life during COVID-19. Experts from AllHealth Network, Counseling & Psychiatry and the Aurora Mental Health Center will answer questions and provide helpful information for dealing with anxiety, fear, grief and other emotions to help you weather the storm.

At the time of the event listen in and ask questions by:

 
 

