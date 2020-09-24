Overnight full closure of I-70 at Colorado Boulevard Required Oct. 1 to set bridge beams

DENVER — As part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Central 70 Project, motorists should expect overnight full closures of eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 at Colorado Boulevard starting 10 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, through 5 a.m., Friday, Oct. 2. If work is not completed in one night, a second closure will be required from 10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, to 5 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3. The northbound Colorado Boulevard on-ramp to westbound I-70 will also be closed both nights but all other ramps will remain open.

These closures will allow crews to set bridge beams for the new Colorado Boulevard bridge above I-70.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS:

Eastbound and westbound I-70 full closure at Colorado Boulevard – 10 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, to 5 a.m., Friday Oct. 2, and potentially 10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, to 5 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3 Westbound I-70: Motorists will head west on I-270, then go west on I-76, continue south onto I-25 and exit onto westbound I-70. Eastbound I-70: Motorists will head north on I-25, then go east on I-76, continue east on I-270 and exit onto eastbound I-70.

Full closure of the northbound Colorado Boulevard on-ramp to westbound I-70 – 10 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, to 5 a.m., Friday Oct. 2, and potentially 10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, to 5 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3 Motorists should use 46th North Avenue as an alternate route to access the westbound I-70 on-ramp at Steele/Vasquez.



This work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Detour map:

About the Central 70 Project

The Central 70 Project will reconstruct a 10-mile stretch of I-70, add one new Express Lane in each direction, remove the aging 56-year-old viaduct and lower the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards. More information on the Project, including a list of the Project’s community commitments, are available at central70.codot.gov.

