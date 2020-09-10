“Hybrid” Fall Birding Festival

| September 10, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Saturday, Sept. 12 | 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MST

We may be staying home more, but for many birds it is time to travel! Fall migration is one of nature’s incredible spectacles, so let’s celebrate! You’re invited to experience the wonder of birds with us through a variety of fun in-person and/or virtual programs and activities:

  • Join our Educators for Q&A sessions via Facebook Live at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
  • Browsing our YouTube channel for webinars on how to sharpen your bird ID skills
  • Finding some feathered visitors in your area! Share what you see with us on Facebook and Instagram!
  • Visiting our Barr Lake Banding Station in-person on Tuesdays and Thursdays-Sundays until October 11th. REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED and space is limited. Click here to reserve your spot!

You can also visit Barr Lake State Park Nature Center on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 9:00 a.m. -12 Noon to meet our friends from Nature’s Educators, HawkQuest and Denver Field Ornithologists! Look for them outside the Nature Center, where they will be providing live bird demonstrations and answering questions.

PLEASE NOTE: For everyone’s health and safety, masks and social distancing will be required at in-person events.

 

