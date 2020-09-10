“Hybrid” Fall Birding Festival

Saturday, Sept. 12 | 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MST

We may be staying home more, but for many birds it is time to travel! Fall migration is one of nature’s incredible spectacles, so let’s celebrate! You’re invited to experience the wonder of birds with us through a variety of fun in-person and/or virtual programs and activities:

You can also visit Barr Lake State Park Nature Center on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 9:00 a.m. -12 Noon to meet our friends from Nature’s Educators, HawkQuest and Denver Field Ornithologists! Look for them outside the Nature Center, where they will be providing live bird demonstrations and answering questions.

PLEASE NOTE: For everyone’s health and safety, masks and social distancing will be required at in-person events.

