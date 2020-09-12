Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

| September 12, 2020

ABC’s “This Week” _ Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” _ Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose; Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson; Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation”_ Mohamed el-Erian, Allianz’s chief economic adviser; David Rubenstein, co-executive chairman of the Carlyle Group.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” _ Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris; Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie.

___

“Fox News Sunday” _ Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , National News, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

ABC’s “This Week” _ Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio. ___ NBC’s “MeetRead More

Governor Polis Orders Flags Lowered to Honor Patriot Day, Commemorate 9/11 Anniversary

DENVER – Gov. Jared Polis today ordered flags to be lowered to half staff onRead More

  • IDOL ACROSS AMERICA” OPEN VIRTUAL AUDITIONS VIA ZOOM VISITS COLORADO (9/1)

  • Bennet Calls for Investigation into Federal Government’s Role in the Spread of COVID-19 in Meat Processing Facilities

  • Barack Obama’s address at John Lewis’ funeral

  • Statewide seat belt enforcement cites 1,695 drivers for not buckling up 70 drivers cited for unrestrained children

  • Wildlife Groups File Lawsuit to Protect Canadian Lynx Habitat

  • USCIS to Celebrate Independence Day by Hosting Naturalization Ceremonies Across the Country

  • Gardner Recognizes Strong U.S.-South Korea Alliance on Senate Floor

  • Summer Travel Down 18%

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: