Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

ABC’s “This Week” _ Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” _ Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose; Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson; Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation”_ Mohamed el-Erian, Allianz’s chief economic adviser; David Rubenstein, co-executive chairman of the Carlyle Group.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” _ Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris; Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie.

___

“Fox News Sunday” _ Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

