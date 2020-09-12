Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
ABC’s “This Week” _ Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.
___
NBC’s “Meet the Press” _ Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose; Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson; Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation”_ Mohamed el-Erian, Allianz’s chief economic adviser; David Rubenstein, co-executive chairman of the Carlyle Group.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” _ Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris; Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie.
___
“Fox News Sunday” _ Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
