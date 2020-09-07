Governor Polis Takes Action to Address COVID-19 Pandemic

DENVER – Governor Jared Polis took action to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor extended and amended an Executive Order concerning changes to 2020 election activity to limit in-person contact while allowing the elections to proceed safely and without interruption to the Secretary of State’s operations. This Executive Order temporarily suspends the requirements for any notarization or handwritten signature in any rules, regulations, or forms regarding the certification or acceptance of nomination, selection, or appointment.

The Governor extended the Protect Our Neighbors Executive Order. The Governor also extended an Executive Order ordering the temporary suspension of certain regulatory statutes concerning juvenile justice, regional centers, and behavioral health due to the presence of COVID-19 in Colorado.

