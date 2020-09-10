Governor Polis Signs Executive Orders Related to Wildfires and National Guard

DENVER – Governor Jared Polis today took action around the Grizzly Creek Fire and the Colorado National Guard.

Gov. Polis today signed an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Grizzly Creek Fire in Garfield and Eagle Counties and related damage to Interstate 70, enabling State agencies to coordinate and making resources available for fire suppression, response, consequence management, and recovery efforts. The Grizzly Creek Fire is now 91% contained.

Gov. Polis extended an Executive Order calling certain elements of the Colorado National Guard to state active duty for the purpose of force protection. This Executive Order has been extended by Governors for over a decade. “The Colorado National Guard plays a critical role in the State’s emergency preparedness and protection. The Colorado National Guard is a supporting agency for nearly every State emergency function including Homeland Security and Homeland Defense plans,” the Executive Order reads.

