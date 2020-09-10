Governor Polis Signs Executive Orders Related to Wildfires and National Guard

| September 10, 2020

DENVER – Governor Jared Polis today took action around the Grizzly Creek Fire and the Colorado National Guard. 

Gov. Polis today signed an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Grizzly Creek Fire in Garfield and Eagle Counties and related damage to Interstate 70, enabling State agencies to coordinate and making resources available for fire suppression, response, consequence management, and recovery efforts. The Grizzly Creek Fire is now 91% contained. 

Gov. Polis extended an Executive Order calling certain elements of the Colorado National Guard to state active duty for the purpose of force protection. This Executive Order has been extended by Governors for over a decade. “The Colorado National Guard plays a critical role in the State’s emergency preparedness and protection. The Colorado National Guard is a supporting agency for nearly every State emergency function including Homeland Security and Homeland Defense plans,” the Executive Order reads. 

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Colorado News, Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Gov. Polis Updates Governor’s Dashboard

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis today launched an updated dashboard with additional features to makeRead More

Gov. Polis Takes Action on Learning Pods, Extends Alternate Care Sites Executive Order

DENVER – Governor Jared Polis today signed an Executive Order facilitating learning pods due toRead More

  • Governor Polis Signs Executive Orders Related to Wildfires and National Guard

  • A Virtual Conversation with Commissioner Kathleen Conti: Sept. 10

  • CPW Commission approves hunting on Fishers Peak State Park

  • A Colorado motorcycle rally plans to continue with its events scheduled for Labor Day weekend despite the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed 1,946 people in the state.

  • Eleven Mile State Park is experiencing natural algae blooms

  • Reminder to check public health requirements ahead of Labor Day Weekend

  • Governor Polis Emphasizes Importance of Mask Wearing and Avoiding Large Groups This Labor Day Weekend

  • Boat ramp at Jumbo (Julesburg) Reservoir to close Wednesday

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: