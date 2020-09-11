Gov. Polis Updates Governor’s Dashboard

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis today launched an updated dashboard with additional features to make the website more accessible and interactive. The Governor first launched the dashboard in July of 2019 to provide transparency and accountability around key goals set by the administration. Since the initial launch, the Governor’s Dashboard has been recognized nationally in 2019 2020 by the Invest in What Works, State Standard of Excellence; highlighting Colorado as the leading state in the country in the category of strategic goal setting.

“I’m excited to launch these new updates to our Dashboard, improving accessibility to the site and increasing transparency with new data visualizations,” said Governor Jared Polis. “I hope that Coloradans will join our administration on our journey to achieve the goals we’ve set for ourselves to create a Colorado where everyone can thrive. Though the pandemic has changed many aspects of our lives, now more than ever, we are committed to continue improving the way we provide quality services.”

Updates on the dashboard include increased ADA accessibility, including making the data visualizations fully compatible with screen readers.

The Fiscal Year (FY) 2020-2021 updates to these visualizations increased the available data to display 264 key performance indicators compared to 71 in 2019. These additional metrics tell a more complete story of how State agencies and working groups are achieving progress on their goals, as well as the Governor’s Bold Four. The FY 2020-2021 Dashboard displays both the Wildly Important Goals (WIGs) and any corresponding lead measures. This allows users of the site to follow not only the overall goal, but see progress of the work that goes into the achievement of those goals.

The Dashboard provides a summary of progress on goals set around the Governor’s Bold Four initiatives, as well as other high-priority areas. The Bold Four performance areas include Tax Reform & Economic Development, Energy & Renewables, Health, and Education & Workforce.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout