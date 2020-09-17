Gov. Polis Takes Action on Statewide Fires

DENVER – Governor Jared Polis signed an Executive Order and extension memorializing his verbal disaster declaration on August 18, 2020, due to multiple fires statewide and authorizing the use of the Colorado National Guard to support firefighting operations throughout the state. The Executive Orders also authorize the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to temporarily suspend certain regulations, certifications, and licensing requirements for out-of-state providers of emergency medical services and physician medical directors to provide support for fire response in Colorado.

