Gov. Polis Takes Action on Learning Pods, Extends Alternate Care Sites Executive Order

| September 10, 2020

DENVER – Governor Jared Polis today signed an Executive Order facilitating learning pods due to the presence of COVID-19.

“This Executive Order temporarily suspends statute to facilitate learning pods due to the presence of COVID-19 in Colorado, and to balance health and safety with needed flexibility for supervision and care of children who are learning remotely during this pandemic,” the Executive Order reads.

Gov. Polis also extended an Executive Order allowing the operation of alternate care sites in Colorado due to COVID-19.

 

