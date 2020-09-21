Gov. Polis Extends Safer at Home Order, Takes Action in Response to COVID-19
DENVER – Governor Jared Polis extended Executive Order in response to COVID-19.
Governor Polis amended and extended the Safer at Home Executive Order, which includes the last call order. The last call order will now take effect, based on what level a county is in according to the COVID-19 dial. Last call is 12 a.m. in Level 1, 11 p.m. in Level 2, and 10 p.m. in Level 3. Counties in Protect Our Neighbors may opt out and establish a local last call time, so long as it does not exceed 2 a.m.
The Governor extended an Executive Order allowing voluntary or elective surgeries and procedures to proceed under certain conditions.
