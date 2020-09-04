LAKE GEORGE, Colo. – Eleven Mile State Park is experiencing natural algae blooms that may be harmful to dogs and humans as a result of a number of things including warmer temperatures, stagnant waters and nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus coming into the reservoir.

Due to elevated levels of cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) growth, the park is prohibiting the activities of paddleboarding, swimming and wading in the water. Dogs are also prohibited from entering the reservoir.

Those restrictions will remain in place until tests provide acceptable conditions.

For more information on blue-green algae, please click here, or watch this video from CPW’s water quality section that explains blue-green algae.

