Deer Trail — Town Water Issues
The town of Deer Trail has asked to please limit house hold water usage to essential use only. Due to limited well capacity, Please limit your water usage as the Town of Deer Trail is down to one well. The main pipe to the water tower has to be replaced. Please no outdoor watering. This may need to stay in effect until the middle of next week.
