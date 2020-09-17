Deer Trail — Town Water Issues

| September 17, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The town of Deer Trail has asked to please limit house hold water usage to essential use only. Due to limited well capacity, Please limit your water usage as the Town of Deer Trail is down to one well. The main pipe to the water tower has to be replaced. Please no outdoor watering. This may need to stay in effect until the middle of next week. 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Front Page, Local News No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Pledge to Bike to Wherever Next Week

Bikers around the Denver region plan to ditch their cars next week to participate in Bike to Wherever Week

Deer Trail — Town Water Issues

                    The town of Deer TrailRead More

  • Apple Books US Bestseller List

  • Governor Polis Orders Flags Lowered to Honor Patriot Day, Commemorate 9/11 Anniversary

  • You are invited to the 2020 Bennett Days

  • Governor Polis Signs Executive Orders Related to Wildfires and National Guard

  • Smoke from Colorado wildfire to spread across Front Range

  • Governor Polis Takes Action to Address COVID-19 Pandemic

  • CPW Commission approves hunting on Fishers Peak State Park

  • A Colorado motorcycle rally plans to continue with its events scheduled for Labor Day weekend despite the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed 1,946 people in the state.

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: