CPW Commission approves hunting on Fishers Peak State Park

TRINIDAD, Colo. – A few lucky hunters will get a chance to fill their freezers with meat as the first public hunters on Fishers Peak State Park this fall and winter after the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission approved hunting access at its Sept. 3 meeting.

CPW proposed the special hunting opportunities, to be chosen by lottery for specific species and seasons, as part of a “sneak peak” at the park. CPW is creating a masterplan for Fishers Peak State Park which will include discussion about future hunting opportunities at the park.

CPW proposed the hunting program on Fishers Peak State Park, noting the agency used $6.35 million from Habitat Stamp funds to help pay for the 19,200-acre property south of Trinidad. Habitat Stamp funds are generated by the sale of hunting and fishing licenses and are designed to protect important fish and wildlife habitat.

For 2020, the Commission authorized CPW to issue an access permit for a properly licensed elk hunter during the first rifle season, Oct. 10-14.

Another elk permit – this one an over-the-counter, antlered only tag – will be issued for the second rifle season, Oct. 24-Nov. 1.

During third rifle season, Nov. 7-13, one properly licensed deer hunter will be chosen for access.

During fourth rifle season, Nov. 18-22, a licensed elk hunter will be chosen to hunt the property.

If any of the lucky winners for the elk and deer opportunities also hold a valid bear license for the unit, they will be able to hunt bears on Fishers Peak State Park

Finally, a lottery will be held to choose a properly licensed mountain lion hunter to pursue a cougar beginning Nov. 23 until March 31, 2021, or until the combined harvest limit is reached for Game Management Units 85, 140 and 851.

Hunters interested in the opportunities will have until Sept. 17 to enter their names in a drawing for the special activity permits. More information about this opportunity and a link to the application form can be found on CPW’s Fishers Peak webpage (https://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/Parks/FishersPeak).

Vehicles involved in hunting use of the park are required to have a valid Colorado State Parks Pass, unless the vehicle displays a Disabled Veteran license plate. Hired guides or outfitters are prohibited on the property. Access is prohibited, except during the season dates specified for the 2020 big game season.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout