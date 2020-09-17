COLORADO ROCKIES ANNOUNCE AUCTION TO FUND THE FIRST ANNUAL JACKIE ROBINSON FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP FOR A COLORADO STUDENT

DENVER – The Colorado Rockies announced today that Rockies players have set up an online auction of game-used equipment and jerseys to fund a Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholarship for a Colorado student, covering four years of their college tuition. This will be the first in an annual initiative, with each year’s recipient being a Jackie Robinson Scholar, and the Colorado Rockies Foundation will ensure that the four-year scholarship is funded in full.

“My teammates and I are very excited to be a part of the great work done by the Jackie Robinson Foundation, it’s an amazing organization,” said Rockies catcher Drew Butera. “Helping minority youth obtain higher education for a better future is something we all felt strongly about and we wanted to help in any way we could.”

“Our hope is that, through this scholarship, we can build a lasting relationship with the student selected,” said Rockies Owner/Chairman and CEO Dick Monfort. “We want to keep in touch with them and their family while they’re attending college, provide meaningful guidance and mentor them as they start planning their careers beyond college. And we look forward to doing the same with the students selected each year going forward. The relationships we develop through this program will far outweigh and outlast the four-year financial commitment.”

The auction is live today at Rockies.com/auctions and will run through Sept. 23.

Among the items up for auction are:

KC Monarchs cleats signed by the 2020 Colorado Rockies

Nolan Arenado signed bat

Drew Butera signed chest protector

Matt Kemp signed bat

Trevor Story signed bat

Tony Wolters signed catcher’s helmet

Individual #42 home white jerseys worn and signed by Rockies players

About the Jackie Robinson Foundation:

The Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) was founded in 1973 to address the achievement gap in higher education. The Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholarship Program provides four-year grants and comprehensive support services to highly motivated students of color with strong capabilities and limited financial resources. The foundation provided $6.5 million in scholarship assistance and direct program services for the 2019-2020 academic year, dispersed among 258 JRF Scholars and Extra Innings Fellows as well as 63 Rachel Robinson International Fellows. The Extra Innings Fellowship extends support to help JRF alumni continue their education and earn advanced professional or graduate degrees. The Rachel Robinson International Fellowships provides access and financial support for select JRF Scholars to participate in international work-study and community service, commensurate with JRF’s curriculum that addresses the global workforce. In 2017, JRF added to this program a two-week annual service trip to Africa for each rising sophomore class to ensure that an international experience is part of each JRF Scholar’s college experience.

