Boat ramp at Jumbo (Julesburg) Reservoir to close Wednesday

LOGAN/SEDGWICK, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is announcing the closure of the boat ramp at Jumbo (Julesburg) Reservoir in Logan and Sedgwick Counties, effective Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The closure comes due to low water levels that have eliminated access to trailer-launched boats. It has exposed many water hazards that have made for unsafe boating conditions and the ramp is now unsuitable for use, according to District Wildlife Manager Kyle Gordon.

“Jumbo will be closed to all boats with a motor (gas or electric) and/or any boats that are trailered,” Gordon said. “Any Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) exempt vessels such as kayaks and canoes, or any hand propelled and hand-launched vessels will still be able to be used at Jumbo until water levels don’t allow.

“Vehicles are prohibited from driving down to the water’s edge to fish or to hand launch a vessel. Anyone walking near the water’s edge must do so at their own risk and be cautious for deep mud.”

Due to high irrigation demand created by severe drought, the water level in Jumbo Reservoir is expected to decline to a point that will likely result in a loss of the entire fishery resource. As such, a public fish salvage was enacted on Aug. 24 in order to optimize use of the fishery resource. That fish salvage is still in operation as outlined below:

— The emergency fish salvage is permitted only at Jumbo (Julesburg) Reservoir and only during daylight hours.

— All anglers must have a valid Colorado fishing license in accordance with state statutes.

— No commercial angling is allowed.

— Only angling methods that are currently legal at the reservoir are allowed. Learn more by clicking here.

— Current size, bag, and possession limits for all species are suspended for Jumbo (Julesburg) Reservoir until the emergency public fish salvage is terminated.

— Notification of the emergency public fish salvage opening and closure will be made through press releases, and signs will also be placed at the reservoir.

— No motorized vehicles, including ATVs, are allowed on the lake bed.

— The end date of the emergency public fish salvage will be announced by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

“People fishing from the shore have been getting into some catfish, smaller bass, sunfish, and some crappie as well,” Gordon said. “There is still some good fishing access around the outlet dam as well as around the point on the south side of the reservoir.”

Similar to all northeastern plains reservoirs, Jumbo Reservoir was constructed to store irrigation water for agricultural use and is used as a recreation resource secondarily.

CPW plans to rebuild the fishery as soon as water levels allow. While the reservoir’s fishery is being rebuilt, anglers are encouraged to fish the other reservoirs on Colorado’s northeastern plains.

“North Sterling and Prewitt Reservoirs both have great walleye and crappie populations for anglers to utilize, and Jackson Reservoir is a great walleye and wiper fishery,” said Aquatic Biologist Mandi Brandt.

