Apple Books US Bestseller List

| September 11, 2020

1. All the Devils Are Here by Louise Penny 

2. Melania and Me by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff 

3. Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer 

4. Penthouse Prince by Kendall Ryan 

5. The Anti-Boyfriend by Penelope Ward 

6. A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout 

7. Dark Song by Christine Feehan – 9780593099827 

8. Squeeze Me by Carl Hiaasen – 9781524733469 

9. Tidelands by Philippa Gregory – 9781501187179 

10. Next Year in Havana by Chanel Cleeton

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Apple Books US Bestseller List

1. All the Devils Are Here by Louise Penny  2. Melania and Me by StephanieRead More

Governor Polis Orders Flags Lowered to Honor Patriot Day, Commemorate 9/11 Anniversary

DENVER – Gov. Jared Polis today ordered flags to be lowered to half staff onRead More

  • You are invited to the 2020 Bennett Days

  • Governor Polis Signs Executive Orders Related to Wildfires and National Guard

  • Smoke from Colorado wildfire to spread across Front Range

  • Governor Polis Takes Action to Address COVID-19 Pandemic

  • CPW Commission approves hunting on Fishers Peak State Park

  • A Colorado motorcycle rally plans to continue with its events scheduled for Labor Day weekend despite the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed 1,946 people in the state.

  • Eleven Mile State Park is experiencing natural algae blooms

  • Governor Polis Emphasizes Importance of Mask Wearing and Avoiding Large Groups This Labor Day Weekend

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: