Apple Books US Bestseller List
1. All the Devils Are Here by Louise Penny
2. Melania and Me by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff
3. Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer
4. Penthouse Prince by Kendall Ryan
5. The Anti-Boyfriend by Penelope Ward
6. A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire by Jennifer L. Armentrout
7. Dark Song by Christine Feehan – 9780593099827
8. Squeeze Me by Carl Hiaasen – 9781524733469
9. Tidelands by Philippa Gregory – 9781501187179
10. Next Year in Havana by Chanel Cleeton
