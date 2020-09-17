Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke
Issued for northeastern Colorado
Issued at 9:00 AM MDT, Thursday, September 17, 2020
Issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment
Affected Area: Morgan, Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Washington, Yuma, Elbert, Lincoln, Kit Carson, and Cheyenne counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Ft. Morgan, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Akron, Wray, Kiowa, Limon, Hugo, Burlington, and Cheyenne Wells.
Advisory in Effect: 9:00 AM MDT, Thursday, September 17, 2020 to 9:00 AM MDT, Friday, September 18, 2020.
