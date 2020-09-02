A Virtual Conversation with Commissioner Nancy N. Sharpe

| September 2, 2020

This year has presented unique challenges, but the planning and management for critical services never stops. Commissioner Sharpe, with special guest Director of Human Services Cheryl Ternes, will provide updates on recent and upcoming projects and initiatives that affect our diverse communities. 

 

Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020

7-8 p.m.

At the time of the event, listen in and ask questions any of these ways:

–  Calling 855-436-3656

–  Visiting our website at arapahoegov.com/townhall

–  Visiting our Facebook page at facebook.com/arapahoecounty

Contact: 303-795-4857 or

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Front Page, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Boat ramp at Jumbo (Julesburg) Reservoir to close Wednesday

Jumbo will be closed to all boats with a motor (gas or electric) and/or any boats that are trailered.

UPDATE East Fork Final Update

Acres: 1,680 Containment: 88% Date Started: 8/22/2020 Cause/Origin: Lightning/Natural Location: 12 miles SE of Trinidad,Read More

  • A Virtual Conversation with Commissioner Nancy N. Sharpe

  • IDOL ACROSS AMERICA” OPEN VIRTUAL AUDITIONS VIA ZOOM VISITS COLORADO (9/1)

  • Fire Update: East Fork Fire

  • Emergency public fish salvage begins immediately at Greeley’s Poudre Ponds

  • Colorado State Capitol to Shine for Voting Rights Centennial

  • Bear hurt in forest fire near Durango released back to the wild

  • Strasburg softball season-opener to be broadcast

  • Governor Governor Polis Provides Update on State Response to Wildfires, COVID-19 Polis

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: