A Virtual Conversation with Commissioner Nancy N. Sharpe

This year has presented unique challenges, but the planning and management for critical services never stops. Commissioner Sharpe, with special guest Director of Human Services Cheryl Ternes, will provide updates on recent and upcoming projects and initiatives that affect our diverse communities.

Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020

7-8 p.m.

At the time of the event, listen in and ask questions any of these ways:

– Calling 855-436-3656

– Visiting our website at arapahoegov.com/townhall

– Visiting our Facebook page at facebook.com/arapahoecounty

Contact: 303-795-4857 or *protected email*

