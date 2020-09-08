A Virtual Conversation with Commissioner Kathleen Conti: Sept. 10
Join District 1 Arapahoe County Commissioner Kathleen Conti for a virtual event on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.
This year has presented unique challenges, but the planning and management for critical services never stops. Commissioner Conti, with special guest, Bryan Weimer Director of Public Works and Development, will provide updates on recent and upcoming projects and initiatives that affect our diverse communities.
To join her for this informal conversation, at the time of the event, listen in and ask questions by:
- Calling 855-436-3656
- Visiting our website at arapahoegov.com/townhall
- Visiting our Facebook page at facebook.com/arapahoecounty
SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout
CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
Related News
A Virtual Conversation with Commissioner Kathleen Conti: Sept. 10
Join District 1 Arapahoe County Commissioner Kathleen Conti for a virtual event on Thursday,Read More
CPW Commission approves hunting on Fishers Peak State Park
CPW proposed the special hunting opportunities, to be chosen by lottery for specific species and seasons, as part of a “sneak peak” at the park.