A Virtual Conversation with Commissioner Kathleen Conti: Sept. 10

| September 7, 2020

 

Join District 1 Arapahoe County Commissioner Kathleen Conti for a virtual event on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.

This year has presented unique challenges, but the planning and management for critical services never stops. Commissioner Conti, with special guest, Bryan Weimer Director of Public Works and Development, will provide updates on recent and upcoming projects and initiatives that affect our diverse communities. 

To join her for this informal conversation, at the time of the event, listen in and ask questions by:

 

 

