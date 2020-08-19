The Salute to Seniors
Mark your calendar, The Salute To Seniors is a two day event, Friday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22 at 11:00am. On both days join us on your favorite device.
Join Senior Housing Options and The Colorado Gerontological Society for 2 days of great entertainment, information, and resources. The Salute to Seniors is the place to be! Don’t miss a vintage car show by the Forney Museum of Transportation on the virtual stage.
Register today at: https://hopin.to/events/the-salute.
Tell everyone you know about The Salute so they can join Colorado’s largest and longest running older adult expo.
SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout
CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
Related News
Governor Governor Polis Provides Update on State Response to Wildfires, COVID-19 Polis
The Governor announced he will take executive action to reduce the fire risk across the State.
The Salute to Seniors
Mark your calendar, The Salute To Seniors is a two day event, Friday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22 at 11:00am. On both days join us on your favorite device.