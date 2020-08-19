Mark your calendar, The Salute To Seniors is a two day event, Friday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22 at 11:00am. On both days join us on your favorite device.

Join Senior Housing Options and The Colorado Gerontological Society for 2 days of great entertainment, information, and resources. The Salute to Seniors is the place to be! Don’t miss a vintage car show by the Forney Museum of Transportation on the virtual stage.

Register today at: https://hopin.to/events/the-salute.

Tell everyone you know about The Salute so they can join Colorado’s largest and longest running older adult expo.

