The Salute to Seniors

| August 19, 2020

Mark your calendar, The Salute To Seniors is a two day event, Friday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22 at 11:00am. On both days join us on your favorite device.

Join Senior Housing Options and The Colorado Gerontological Society for 2 days of great entertainment, information, and resources. The Salute to Seniors is the place to be! Don’t miss a vintage car show by the Forney Museum of Transportation on the virtual stage. 

Register today at: https://hopin.to/events/the-salute.

Tell everyone you know about The Salute so they can join Colorado’s largest and longest running older adult expo.

 

The Salute to Seniors

Mark your calendar, The Salute To Seniors is a two day event, Friday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22 at 11:00am. On both days join us on your favorite device.

