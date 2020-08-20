Strasburg softball season-opener to be broadcast

| August 20, 2020
For the Strasburg Lady Indians’ fans that are unable to attend today’s softball game at Sterling, it is being broadcast by KPMX radio and is available online at kpmx.com. The frequency for the radio station itself is FM 105.7.
 
Today’s matchup is the season-opener and the first of 16 games against the Patriot League for both squads. This year’s softball schedule has been truncated because COVID-19, and no other games except conference games will be contested before this year’s 16-team state tournament on Oct. 10 at the Aurora Sports Complex.
