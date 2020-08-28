IDOL ACROSS AMERICA” OPEN VIRTUAL AUDITIONS VIA ZOOM VISITS COLORADO (9/1)

THE SEARCH FOR THE NEXT SUPERSTAR IS ON!
“IDOL ACROSS AMERICA” OPEN VIRTUAL AUDITIONS VIA ZOOM VISITS COLORADO! COLORADO – TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Open call virtual Zoom auditions for AMERICAN IDOL in COLORADO

  • “American Idol” will continue to break new innovative boundaries with custom- built Zoom technology to host “Idol Across America,” its first-ever live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar.
  • “Idol Across America” remote auditions will take place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., for the first time since the show’s inception, making auditions easier than ever.
  • Idol hopefuls will have the chance to audition face-to-face in front of “American Idol” producers as the “Idol Across America” virtual tour stops in their home state.“Idol Across America” visits Colorado with brand-new custom-built Zoom technology.

    REGISTRATION / AUDITIONS – Tuesday, September 1

Please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions for more information on “Idol Across America” and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.

