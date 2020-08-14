Governor Polis Takes Action in Response to COVID-19
DENVER – Governor Jared Polis today extended and amended an Executive Order requiring Coloradans to wear face coverings.
The amendment clarifies that individuals performing life rites are exempt from the face covering mandate while a life rite is being performed. “Life rites” include wedding ceremonies, graduations, funeral services, baptisms, bris ceremonies, and other religious ceremonies.
The Executive Order expires 30 days from August 14.
SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout
CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
Related News
Governor Polis Takes Action in Response to COVID-19
The Executive Order for wearing face coverings now expires 30 days from August 14.
Colorado State Patrol seeing witnesses to possible road rage, crash on I-25
At approximately 1:05 PM on August 11, a yellow 2006 Peterbilt semi, pulling a white trailer, and a 2002 tan or beige Buick sedan were involved in an incident on northbound Interstate 25 near mile markers 240-243; this location is near the town of Mead.