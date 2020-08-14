Governor Polis Takes Action in Response to COVID-19

| August 14, 2020

DENVER – Governor Jared Polis today extended and amended an Executive Order requiring Coloradans to wear face coverings. 

The amendment clarifies that individuals performing life rites are exempt from the face covering mandate while a life rite is being performed. “Life rites” include wedding ceremonies, graduations, funeral services, baptisms, bris ceremonies, and other religious ceremonies.

The Executive Order expires 30 days from August 14. 

 

