Governor Polis Provides Update on Colorado’s Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

DENVER – Gov. Polis today provided an update on Colorado’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Colorado is in a better place than some of our neighboring states but we can’t let up when it comes to social distancing, mask-wearing, and washing our hands to slow the spread of the virus,” said Governor Jared Polis. “It’s up to each and every one of us to make sure we are taking the steps to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community during this pandemic. While it is welcomed news that cases are not increasing, we need to have the resolve to keep it up to have them start decreasing.”

As a result of the mask-wearing order and the decision to close bars, Colorado is seeing COVID-19 cases plateau, but the Governor cautioned Coloradans that the state is in a precarious position and everyone must remain vigilant and continue following social distancing requirements, wearing masks, and washing hands.

Last week, the Attorney General’s office issued a cease-and-desist letter to Live Entertainment, the company responsible for these large-scale events in Weld County. The Attorney General’s office has proactively sent cease and desist orders to the organizers and promoters, Adixion Music, as well as the venue, Imperial Horse Racing Facility in Pierce, to stop these illegal events. The Governor discouraged Coloradans from purchasing tickets or attending these types of events because it is better for the community and noted that ticket holders may end up being scammed out of their money when these events are shut down.

The Governor announced that starting Thursday, August 6, the Colorado COVID Relief Fund will begin accepting applications for the sixth round of funding. Organizations must apply by Aug. 20 at 7:00 p.m. Eligible community-based organizations across Colorado may apply for a general operating grant of up to $25,000. New to this deadline, the Fund will also accept applications from collaborative efforts that include three or more organizations to encourage community and regional coordination. All information will be updated on www.helpcoloradonow.org on Wednesday, August 5, and Coloradans can also email *protected email* . To date, the fund has raised more than $22 million and distributed $16.4 million to more than 750 organizations serving Coloradans in all 64 counties.

Governor Polis was excited to announce that after speaking with Vice President Pence over the weekend, the National Guard’s deployment has been extended until the end of the year. The Governor thanked the National Guard men and women for all their hard work to help Colorado respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the Colorado National Guard reached a testing milestone in support of the State’s ongoing COVID-19 testing across Colorado, testing 20,000 Coloradans at 122 testing sites in 28 counties and 34 cities.

Governor Polis also extended an Executive Order today declaring a state of disaster emergency and providing additional funds for the pandemic response.

