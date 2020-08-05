Forever Colorado BBQ & 25th Anniversary Celebration

August 5, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Below is the Zoom video link you will need to access the virtual event on Thursday, August 6th at 6pm. If you have not already registered for the live event, please do so below – we have a special program planned and you won’t want to miss it!

The silent auction in support of the Forever Colorado BBQ is open and will remain open until August 6th at 8pm. Click here to view and bid on our 2020 items and experiences. 

Forever Colorado BBQ & 25th Anniversary Celebration

A Virtual Event

Thursday, August 6, 2020

6:00 pm MDT | Zoom Video

Access the Event Here:

https://zoom.us/j/94904587366

 

