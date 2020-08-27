Fire Update: East Fork Fire

Acres: 338

Containment: 10%

Date Started: 8/22/2020

Cause/Origin: Lightning/Natural

Location: 11 miles SE of Trinidad, CO. 1.5 miles from CO/NM border

Incident Commander: Larry Long, DFPC Battalion Chief

August 27, 2020 AM Update: Starting Wednesday morning, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) began providing advanced technical assistance to Las Animas County on the East Fork Fire. We will begin providing morning and evening updates starting today- Thursday August 27, 2020.

The East Fork Fire, located 11 miles SouthEast of Trinidad, CO near the Colorado/New Mexico Border has grown to 338 acres, with 10% containment. There are 3 primary residences SE of the fire that are threatened, and the Raton, NM watershed is also threatened.

Crews have engaged the fire with direct tactics in the areas where it is safe to do so. The fire is burning in a steep canyon, with heavy down and dead fuels, and standing snags. Crews are scouting areas and assessing roads and trails for indirect tactics in addition to installing indirect lines and beginning burnout operations on West, North, and East flanks.

Agencies involved include the DFPC, Hoehne Volunteer Fire Department, Las Animas County and the Las Animas County Sheriff. There are 25 total personnel fighting the fire and aerial support in the form of a large air tanker and Multi Mission Aircraft. Additional DFPC Engines and Modules will be arriving over the next few days to support burnout operations. Fire personnel will continue to monitor and engage the fire when possible and when the safety and lives of firefighters is not at risk.

Safety is the number one priority and as such, strategies moving forward include maintaining firefighter and public safety by utilizing sound risk management actions and utilizing suppression activities that guide the fire into natural barriers. Additionally, minimizing the potential impacts of COVID-19 through the practice of social distancing, proper personal hygiene, and regular cleaning.

As a reminder, Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect in Las Animas County. This is due not only to the potential for high winds, but the moisture content of potential fuels at lower elevations as well as the limited resources available to combat a large-scale fire due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Learn more at https://www.lasanimascounty.net/.

Additional information will be released to this website and the social media channels listed below, as it becomes available.

