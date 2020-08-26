Emergency public fish salvage begins immediately at Greeley’s Poudre Ponds

GREELEY, Colo. – Due to impending repair work resulting in the draining of Poudre Ponds and subsequent potential for loss of fish, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is announcing an emergency public fish salvage effective immediately (Wednesday, Aug. 26).

Located near the intersection of W. O Street and N. 35th Avenue northwest of Greeley, the city will be draining the pond to complete emergency repairs to its intake pump.

CPW has authorized the public salvage in order to optimize the use of the fishery resource as outlined:

– The emergency fish salvage is permitted at Poudre Ponds only and only during daylight hours (sunrise to ½ hour after sunset).

– All anglers must have a valid Colorado fishing license in accordance with state statutes.

– No commercial angling is allowed.

– Current size, bag and possession limits for all species are suspended for Poudre Ponds only until this emergency public fish salvage is terminated.

– All legal fishing methods are allowed except for the use of dip nets, seines and snagging.

– Notification of the emergency public fish salvage opening and closure will be made through press releases.

– Access is controlled by the City of Greeley and the City will notify Colorado Parks and Wildlife if the ponds become too shallow to safely allow public access to continue.

– The end date of the emergency public fish salvage will be announced by Colorado Parks and Wildlife in conjunction with the City of Greeley.

Poudre Ponds has been stocked with catchable trout as well as warm water species. Fish species in the pond include largemouth bass, bluegill, channel catfish, black crappie and rainbow trout along with common carp and gizzard shad.

“Once we get water back in the pond we are going to work to rebuild the fishery immediately,” said District Wildlife Manager Brandon Muller. “It is a very popular place residents enjoy fishing at and we will work to get them a new and improved fishery once repair work is complete.”

