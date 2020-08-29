East Fork Fire Update: Saturday, August 29 2020

Acres: 1,677

Containment: 10%

Date Started: 8/22/2020

Cause/Origin: Lightning/Natural

Location: 11 miles SE of Trinidad, CO. 1.5 miles from CO/NM border

Incident Commander: Larry Long, DFPC Battalion Chief

August 29, 2020: The East Fork Fire is now 1,677 acres, 10% containment. The fire has moved further to the south and west. Please click here to view footage from the Multi Mission Aircraft flight this morning (8/29).

The fire is currently burning on 2 State Wildlife Areas: James M John State Wildlife Area (SWA) and Lake Dorothey SWA. The photo above was taken by a landowner on Bartlett Mesa showing Bobbler’s Knob.The fire has burned some in the upper Segerstrom drainage, crews will have a better understanding of the extent later today. The fire did receive precipitation overnight and up to 0.50″ is expected today and tonight.

Northern winds pushed the fire to the South towards the Colorado/New Mexico border, resulting in the evacuation of Sugarite Canyon State Park in New Mexico (campgrounds, local roads and a few residences). The park is located on the Colorado–New Mexico state line 6 miles northeast of Raton, New Mexico. Although the fire remains in Colorado, a watershed near Raton, NM is threatened and has seen some impact above Lake Dorothey; the fire can be seen from Lake Maloya in New Mexico.

Aircraft and ground resources continue to use a full suppression strategy where safely possible to do so and minimize impacts on private land. A dozer line has been completed around the fire on the Fisher’s Peak and Little Fisher’s Peak Mesa. Today, National Guard helicopters will be conducting bucket work today and dozers are working along the southern flank from Lake Dorothey to the west. Crews will continue to utilize indirect line and burnout operations for the majority of the fire.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) is coordinating with Raton, New Mexico (NM), NM Forestry Division, Colorado Parks & WIldlife, Las Animas County, Las Animas County Sheriff and Hoehne VFD.

55 total personnel are fighting the fire and aerial support in the form of two large air tankers (LAT), two UH-60 Blackhawks from the Colorado Air National Guard, Air Attack, and a Multi Mission Aircraft. Additional DFPC Engines and Modules will arrive today and tomorrow.

Safety is the number one priority and as such, strategies moving forward include maintaining firefighter and public safety by utilizing sound risk management actions and utilizing suppression activities that guide the fire into natural barriers. Additionally, minimizing the potential impacts of COVID-19 through the practice of social distancing, proper personal hygiene, and regular cleaning.

Receive Alerts-Sign Up For Code Red! To sign up for CodeRed, go to trinidad.co.gov, click on the Public Safety tab, then click CodeRed and follow the instructions. If you do not have internet, please go to the Police Station, M-F 8-5 and ask to sign up!

Fire Restrictions: As a reminder, Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect in Las Animas County. This is due not only to the potential for high winds, but the moisture content of potential fuels at lower elevations as well as the limited resources available to combat a large-scale fire due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Learn more at https://www.lasanimascounty.net/.

Donations being accepted: Fire crews battling the East Fork Fire are in need of cases of bottled water, nonperishable food items, and basic toiletries. Please use the contact information below to find out how you can help! Drop off donation sites include:

Fire Station 1 – 1605 Santa Fe Trail

Fire Station 2 – 1102 Nevada Avenue

For questions about donations, please contact: *protected email* or call/text 719-422-3481

