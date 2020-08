DAV RecruitMilitary National Virtual Career Fair for Military & Veterans

WHO: DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the National Virtual Career Fair for Military & Veterans.

WHAT: This is a free virtual hiring event for transitioning military personnel, veterans, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 1st from 12pm to 4pm EST.

WHERE: For more information and to register for this virtual hiring event, visit here.

