Conversations with Commissioners

This year has presented unique challenges, but the planning and management for critical services never stops. Commissioner Jackson, with special guest Sheriff Tyler Brown, will provide updates on recent and upcoming projects and initiatives that affect our diverse communities.

A Virtual Conversation with

Commissioner Nancy Jackson

Monday, Aug. 10, 2020

7-8 p.m.

At the time of the event, listen in and ask questions any of these ways:

– Calling 855-436-3656

– Visiting our website at arapahoegov.com/townhall

– Visiting our Facebook page at facebook.com/arapahoecounty

