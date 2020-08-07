Conversations with Commissioners
This year has presented unique challenges, but the planning and management for critical services never stops. Commissioner Jackson, with special guest Sheriff Tyler Brown, will provide updates on recent and upcoming projects and initiatives that affect our diverse communities.
A Virtual Conversation with
Commissioner Nancy Jackson
Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
7-8 p.m.
At the time of the event, listen in and ask questions any of these ways:
– Calling 855-436-3656
– Visiting our website at arapahoegov.com/townhall
– Visiting our Facebook page at facebook.com/arapahoecounty
SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout
CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
« Barack Obama’s address at John Lewis’ funeral (Previous News)
(Next News) Rabid bat found at Westminster apartment complex »
Related News
Conversations with Commissioners
This year has presented unique challenges, but the planning and management for critical servicesRead More