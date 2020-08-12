Colorado State Patrol seeking assistance in hit and run crash

The Colorado State Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle hit and run crash that occurred today (August 11) on Highway 50 at Highway 96 just west of Avondale, CO near milepost 329. A black 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by an unknown male, turned left from eastbound Highway 50 toward Highway 96 directly in the path of a 2008 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 motorcycle. The motorcycle was driven by 62-year-old Terry Jackson of Boone, CO. The motorcycle collided into the front right side of the Cobalt resulting in Jackson being ejected from the motorcycle and impacting the windshield of the Cobalt. Jackson was flown to Parkview Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the Cobalt then moved it to Highway 96 before fleeing the scene on foot.

Witnesses on scene described the driver as a late twenties or early thirties Hispanic male approximately 5’8” to 5’9” tall, medium build, black hair and unshaven. Witness stated he was wearing a black T-shirt. The driver may have gotten a ride from a small to medium sized white SUV. If any person witnessed the crash or has information about the male driver that fled the scene please contact the Colorado State Patrol Communication Center at 719-544-2424.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

UPDATE:

Pictures of the white SUV are attached. Anyone with any information related to the white SUV and/or the unknown male driver of the Cobalt is encouraged to call the Colorado State Patrol at: 719-544-2424, reference case #2D201315. The driver/owner of the white SUV is not considered a suspect but simply wanted for questioning related to the crash or unknown male driver.

