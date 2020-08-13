Colorado State Patrol seeing witnesses to possible road rage, crash on I-25
WELD COUNTY – Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol are asking any witnesses to an incident to please contact them with information.
At approximately 1:05 PM on August 11, a yellow 2006 Peterbilt semi, pulling a white trailer, and a 2002 tan or beige Buick sedan were involved in an incident on northbound Interstate 25 near mile markers 240-243; this location is near the town of Mead. The incident is being investigated as a crash resulting in minor injuries to a 41 year old female passenger in the Buick, however, investigators have reason to believe road rage may play a factor.
Anyone that witnessed the incident or events leading up to it is encouraged to contact the Colorado State Patrol at: 303-239-4501, reference case #3A201083.
SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout
CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
Related News
Colorado State Patrol seeing witnesses to possible road rage, crash on I-25
At approximately 1:05 PM on August 11, a yellow 2006 Peterbilt semi, pulling a white trailer, and a 2002 tan or beige Buick sedan were involved in an incident on northbound Interstate 25 near mile markers 240-243; this location is near the town of Mead.
Colorado State Patrol seeking assistance in hit and run crash
Witnesses on scene described the driver as a late twenties or early thirties Hispanic male approximately 5’8” to 5’9” tall, medium build, black hair and unshaven.