Colorado State Patrol seeing witnesses to possible road rage, crash on I-25

| August 13, 2020

WELD COUNTY – Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol are asking any witnesses to an incident to please contact them with information.  

At approximately 1:05 PM on August 11, a yellow 2006 Peterbilt semi, pulling a white trailer, and a 2002 tan or beige Buick sedan were involved in an incident on northbound Interstate 25 near mile markers 240-243; this location is near the town of Mead.  The incident is being investigated as a crash resulting in minor injuries to a 41 year old female passenger in the Buick, however, investigators have reason to believe road rage may play a factor.  

Anyone that witnessed the incident or events leading up to it is encouraged to contact the Colorado State Patrol at: 303-239-4501, reference case #3A201083.  

