Colorado State Patrol seeing witnesses to possible road rage, crash on I-25

WELD COUNTY – Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol are asking any witnesses to an incident to please contact them with information.

At approximately 1:05 PM on August 11, a yellow 2006 Peterbilt semi, pulling a white trailer, and a 2002 tan or beige Buick sedan were involved in an incident on northbound Interstate 25 near mile markers 240-243; this location is near the town of Mead. The incident is being investigated as a crash resulting in minor injuries to a 41 year old female passenger in the Buick, however, investigators have reason to believe road rage may play a factor.

Anyone that witnessed the incident or events leading up to it is encouraged to contact the Colorado State Patrol at: 303-239-4501, reference case #3A201083.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout