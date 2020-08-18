Colorado Provides Funding to Support Child Care Providers During COVID-19

DENVER (Aug. 18, 2020) — The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) is offering sustainability grants to child care providers in Colorado. These grants are funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) of 2020 and are intended to support child care providers with costs associated with COVID-19, including but not limited to:

accommodating smaller group sizes,

activities designed to address the availability of child care, particularly those serving essential and emergency workers,

purchasing additional safety and cleaning supplies, and;

covering salaries and other compensations for staff who provide child care.

All licensed and open/operating child care centers, preschool, family child care homes, and school-age child care centers in Colorado that are not 100% supported through other public funds (such as Head Start or Colorado Preschool Program) are eligible for these sustainability grants.

“Providing Colorado families with safe, affordable and accessible high-quality child care is key to the state’s recovery from COVID-19,” stated Michelle Barnes, CDHS Executive Director. “Like many small businesses, child care providers have faced significant challenges during this time. These sustainability grants will help child care businesses keep their doors open, ensuring more Colorado families who need access to child care are able to find it.”

Base grant amounts will be based on licensed capacity, ranging from $1,000 – $3,000. Bonus grant amounts will be granted through a second round and may be available based on prioritized populations or areas of the state hardest hit by the impacts of COVID-19.

Child care programs interested in applying for a sustainability grant may do so by updating their operational status with the Office of Early Childhood by August 20, 2020.

For individual assistance with questions, please contact Colorado Child Care Licensing at 303.866.5948 or 1.800.799.5876.

