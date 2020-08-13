Anythink Backyard Concert Series streams live on Aug. 14

WHAT: Anythink’s annual Backyard Concert Series returns for its final concert of the season on Aug. 10 with Hazel Miller & the Collective. Colorado music legend Hazel Miller returns for yet another powerhouse performance that will be hosted exclusively online. Those who tune in on Facebook and YouTube are encouraged to gather their blankets, lawn chairs, bubbles and all of the other provisions that make for a fun, at-home concert experience. Living room setups can be shared online using the #BCS2020 hashtag for an opportunity to be featured live during the show. The Backyard Concert Series is a fundraiser for the Anythink Foundation, and funds raise will help Anythink to provide special projects for the community. The performance is free and appropriate for all ages. Supporters are encouraged to donate online or text BACKYARD to 50155 to help the Anythink Foundation reach its $20,000 fundraising goal.

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 14, 6:30-8 pm

WHERE: Stream live on Facebook at facebook.com/ilovemyanythink and YouTube at youtube.com/ilovemyanythink.

About the Anythink Foundation

Formed in 2009, the Anythink Foundation is a 501(c)(3) developed to raise private funds

for Anythink Libraries in Adams County. This support helps the library continue its mission to “open doors for curious minds” as a dynamic center for engagement. Programs and services supported by the Foundation include: capital projects; public art; expansion of collections; and exceptional programs, activities and computer education. For more information, visit anythinklibraries.org/about/anythink-foundation

About Anythink™

Anythink is a new style of library – a place of unlimited imagination, where play inspires creativity and lifelong learning. Anythink serves the residents of Adams County, Colo., with seven libraries and a bookmobile. With a focus on innovation, Anythink’s award-winning approach to library service is recognized by industry leaders and organizations across the globe. For more information, visit anythinklibraries.org.

