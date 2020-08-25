Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke
image credit – MGN online
Issued for northeastern Colorado
Issued at 9:00 AM MDT, Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment
Affected Area: Morgan, Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Washington, Yuma, Elbert, Lincoln, Kit Carson, and Cheyenne counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Ft. Morgan, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Akron, Wray, Kiowa, Limon, Hugo, Burlington, and Cheyenne Wells.
Advisory in Effect: 9:00 AM MDT, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 to 4:00 PM MDT, Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.
Outlook: Areas of moderate to heavy smoke have been observed across northeastern Colorado due to smoke transported from both in-state and out-of-state wildfires. Smoke will gradually diminish late Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon as atmospheric mixing increases, with the slowest improvement occurring for locations along the Platte River Valley.
For the latest Smoke Outlook, visit:
http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/addendum.aspx#smoke
For more information about smoke and your health, visit:
http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/wildfire.aspx
For the latest Colorado statewide air quality conditions, forecasts, and advisories, visit:
http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx
Social Media:
http://www.facebook.com/cdphe.apcd
http://twitter.com/cdpheapcd
SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout
CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
Related News
Emergency public fish salvage begins immediately at Greeley’s Poudre Ponds
Located near the intersection of W. O Street and N. 35th Avenue northwest of Greeley, the city will be draining the pond to complete emergency repairs to its intake pump.
Colorado State Capitol to Shine for Voting Rights Centennial
The Women’s Vote Centennial year-long commemoration of the 19th Amendment kicked off at the Colorado State Capitol on Women’s Equality Day, August 26, 2019.