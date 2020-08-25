Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke

image credit – MGN online

Issued for northeastern Colorado

Issued at 9:00 AM MDT, Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Affected Area: Morgan, Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Washington, Yuma, Elbert, Lincoln, Kit Carson, and Cheyenne counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Ft. Morgan, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Akron, Wray, Kiowa, Limon, Hugo, Burlington, and Cheyenne Wells.

Advisory in Effect: 9:00 AM MDT, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 to 4:00 PM MDT, Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.

Outlook: Areas of moderate to heavy smoke have been observed across northeastern Colorado due to smoke transported from both in-state and out-of-state wildfires. Smoke will gradually diminish late Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon as atmospheric mixing increases, with the slowest improvement occurring for locations along the Platte River Valley.

For the latest Smoke Outlook, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/addendum.aspx#smoke

For more information about smoke and your health, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/wildfire.aspx

For the latest Colorado statewide air quality conditions, forecasts, and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

Social Media:

http://www.facebook.com/cdphe.apcd

http://twitter.com/cdpheapcd

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout