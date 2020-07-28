Workforce Development & Recovery: Telephone Town Hall Q&A

| July 28, 2020

Join representatives from Arapahoe County, A/D Works!, and Tri-County Health Dept. on July 30 at 7 p.m. to get your questions answered.

Thursday’s Telephone Town Hall will focus on employment resources and training available to job seekers, and also offer compliance guidance to businesses aiming to keep both their employees and patrons safe.

At the time of the event, listen in and ask your question by: 

