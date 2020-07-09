Summer Sounds Virtual Concert Series: The Bookshop Band

| July 9, 2020
Friday, July 10, 2020
5:30 PM – 6:30 PM
Online event

Grab your favorite summer refreshment and head out on your patio for a lively virtual concert by The Bookshop Band, featuring singer-songwriter duo Ben Please and Beth Porter. They write and perform songs inspired by books from authors such as Shakespeare and Philip Pullman. Their literary-themed melodies will make you long for “once upon a time.” The performance is geared towards adults and all are welcome to attend.

Registration for this event will close 30 minutes before the scheduled start time. You will receive an email with instructions on how to access this event shortly before your session begins.

A Zoom account is not required to “attend” this event which can be accessed via computer or telephone. Visit the Zoom help guide for more information on how to use the platform. For additional support, please see our online chat service.

