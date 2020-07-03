Softball, baseball sign-ups scheduled

STRASBURG — Registration for the Strasburg Parks & Recreation District youth baseball and softball camps is coming soon.

Each camp is limited to 25 players. Registration, which costs $20 per player, includes a camp T-shirt. Players should bring a glove, water bottle, bat and helmet, if possible.

To sign up, visit www.strasburgparks.org.

baseball

The baseball camp will start with first- through third-graders from 5-6 p.m. each day; fourth- and fifth-graders from 6:15-7:15 p.m.; and sixth- through eighth-graders from 7:30-8:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, July 13-16, at the north baseball field.

Registration is due by Thursday, July 9.

softball

The softball camp will begin with first- through third-graders from 5-6 p.m.; fourth- and fifth-graders from 6:15-7:15 p.m.; and sixth- through eighth-graders from 7:30-8:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, July 20-23, at the south softball field.

Registration is due by Thursday, July 16.

