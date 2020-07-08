Roxborough State Park’s naturalist guided activities in July

ROXBOROUGH, Colo. – Come join the fun, learn about nature and watch Roxborough State Park change with the seasons. Park naturalists will lead you on a journey of discovery through our guided hikes and activities.

Programs, sponsored by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, are free; however, please remember that all vehicles entering the park must purchase an $8 daily pass or display a valid annual pass. Most programs require reservations. For information and to register for programs call the park at 303-973-3959.

Please sign up for all programs (except Moonlight Hikes) through Eventbrite. A link to Eventbrite can be found on our website and on our events Facebook page. We will no longer be taking phone reservations, but please do call if you need assistance. As always, our program dates and events can be found on our website, in our Rambles Newsletter and on our Facebook page.

Park Hours: 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Visitor Center Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (weekdays); 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (weekends)

July 10: Rox Ride | 10 a.m.

Take a naturalist guided tour in a five-passenger electric golf cart around the Fountain Valley Trail. Reservations via Eventbrite are required. All children must be accompanied by an adult and small children must be in a car seat (not provided).

July 11: Roxborough Revealed – Whoo’s Watching You: Inside | 9 a.m.

Are you interested in owls? Are you interested in how they live or what they do? Join Naturalist Linda Lawson in the auditorium to learn about what makes owls amazing, why owls are important to their ecosystem, and other interesting facts about owls. Reservations via Eventbrite are required. Meet at the Visitor Center to attend this event.

July 11: A Meditative Walk in Nature | 9 a.m.

Do you enjoy taking peaceful quit walks in wilderness? Join Naturalist Kathy Ford on a meditative hike to discover what natural wonders have to teach us about silence. Reservations via Eventbrite are required. Meet at the Visitor Center to attend this event.

July 12: Photographing Roxborough’s Landscapes and Flowers | 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Join Naturalist Bob Rabito for a day of photographic adventures! Bob is an award winning, professional photographer of 42 years. Start with a presentation in the auditorium to learn how to visualize your subjects as a photographer would and discuss various techniques such as cropping, composition, lighting, and background in order to photograph the beautiful flowers and landscapes of Roxborough using the approach and techniques you just learned. Reservations via Eventbrite are required. Meet at the Visitor Center to attend this event.

July 18: Roxborough Revealed – Nature Hike | 9 a.m

When you go hiking in Roxborough State Park do you ever wonder about the natural wonders that surround you? Join Naturalist Kevin Schaal to learn about the plants and animals that call Roxborough State Park their home while enjoy a beautiful hike through Roxborough State Park. Reservations via Eventbrite are required. Meet at the Visitor Center to attend this event.

July 19: Guided Bird Walk | 7:30 a.m.

Join Naturalist Jill Holden, grab your bird book, binoculars, and join us for bird watching adventures. These hikes are for all ability levels. Dress for changing weather conditions. Reservations via Eventbrite are required. Meet at the Visitor Center to attend this event.

July 25: Roxborough Revealed – Animals of Roxborough

While hiking in Roxborough State Park have you ever wondered about the wildlife that lives in the area? Join Naturalist Sue Klinke in the auditorium to learn about the fascinating wildlife that can be found in the park and what makes them special. Reservations via Eventbrite are required. Meet at the Visitor Center to attend this event.

PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO COVID-19, WE HAVE PRECAUTIONS IN PLACE FOR HIKES/PROGRAMS. WE ARE LIMITING GROUP SIZE TO 10, WHICH INCLUDES THE LEADER. THERE MUST BE A SIX-FOOT DISTANCE BETWEEN PEOPLE. YOU CAN STAND TOGETHER IF YOU LIVE IN THE SAME HOUSEHOLD. YOU MUST WEAR A MASK. IF YOU DO NOT WANT/OR CAN’T WEAR A MASK, PLEASE CONSIDER NOT SIGNING UP FOR THIS EVENT AND WAIT UNTIL THE RESTRICTIONS ARE LIFTED.

