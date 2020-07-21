New members appointed to the Colorado Sportsperson’s Roundtable

DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife welcomes nine new members to the Colorado Sportsperson’s Roundtable, a group of both elected and appointed representatives that serve as liaisons between sportspersons and the agency. Each member is expected to serve two-year terms.

The Colorado Sportsperson’s Roundtable gathers at least twice each year with CPW officials to provide feedback about a broad range of interests related to hunting, fishing and trapping in Colorado. These interests include, but are not limited to recruitment of new sportspersons, hunting and fishing regulations, habitat conservation, and increasing opportunities to hunt and fish across the state.

“The Roundtable offers CPW an opportunity to hear from engaged sportsmen and women directly on the most pressing issues related to wildlife management in Colorado,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow. “We greatly appreciate the service these volunteers provide to the State.”

New statewide appointed members join the Roundtable from communities across the state including Snyder, Haswell, Antonito and Delta. They bring to the table a broad range of interests and experience including outfitting, big game hunting, private and public lands access, hunter education and recruitment, fishing and farming. They are: • Aaron Jones

Adam Oberheu

Chloe Lomprey

Erik Myhre

Kim Kokesh

Ryan Britten

Sharon Dillon

Trent Peterson

Willie Kalaskie, a past Regional Caucus Delegate For information about the Sportsperson’s Roundtable and opportunities to get involved, visit http://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Roundtable.aspx.

