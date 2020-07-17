Division of Motor Vehicles Employee Tests positive for COVID-19 Parker Driver License Office will be closed Division of Motor Vehicles Employee Tests positive for COVID-19

Parker Driver License Office will be closed

LAKEWOOD, Thursday, July 16, 2020 — A Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) employee in the Parker Driver License Office has tested positive for COVID-19. Two additional employees are also being tested. One of these employees had tried coming to work on Tuesday, July 14, but was turned away at the medical screening prior to entering the office. All three employees were last in the office on July 13 and were following DMV protocols of wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands frequently.

Following Department of Revenue guidelines, all employees in the Parker Driver License Office have been sent home and will be proactively tested for COVID-19. Any employee who tests positive will not return to work for at least 14 days, which will include at least three days without symptoms.

As of today, the Parker Driver License Office will be closed until further notice and will undergo a thorough cleaning, in keeping with recommendations from CDPHE. The DMV is contacting and rescheduling customers who were scheduled for appointments but cannot be seen.

Customers who have appointments in the Parker Driver License Office next week should monitor this web page for updated information on the office reopening or how to reschedule an appointment.

Staff at all State driver license offices wear masks, and glass barriers were added and counter stations in all DMV offices before reopening in May to further protect customers and employees. DMV administration will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates as they are available.

Note: Our goal is safety for all of our customers and staff. All State DMV offices have been conducting health screenings for all customers and employees entering all offices since driver license offices reopened in May. At times, employees or customers report having symptoms, but attribute them to allergies. Despite believing the symptoms are caused by allergies, the customer or employee will be turned away, which is what happened in the case above.

