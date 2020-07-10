Colorado State University and University of Colorado receive EPA grant funds to advance air quality science

| July 10, 2020

Awards part of $6 million in research funding to improve Air Quality models

DENVER — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that two Colorado universities will receive research grant funding to advance scientific modeling that will contribute to the understanding air quality conditions. The awards are $5,959,842 million in EPA STAR grant funding awarded to nine institutions to improve air quality models used to simulate ozone, particulate matter (PM), regional haze, air toxics, and emerging pollutants.

Colorado State University will receive $400,000 to gain insights on how emissions from wildfires and volatile chemical products (for example, personal care products, cleaning agents, and coatings) contribute to the formation of fine particles in the atmosphere. The University of Colorado will receive $396,135 to incorporate volatile chemical products compounds to current chemical mechanisms to improve air quality model predictions of ozone in U.S. urban areas.

“Under President Trump, Americans are breathing the cleanest air ever recorded and we are committed to continuing this progress for decades to come,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “This EPA-funded research will further our understanding of air quality and help us continue providing clean air for all Americans, regardless of their zip code.”

Research supported by these grants will improve air quality models, specifically the component of models that represent how chemicals react in the atmosphere (known as “chemical mechanisms”). This research will advance our understanding of the sources and chemistry of air pollutants and how they move in the atmosphere. It will also inform the development of strategies for improving air quality.

