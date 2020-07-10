Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet July 16 – 17 in virtual meeting

DENVER – The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider emergency regulations necessary to temporarily reauthorize the use of a Temporary Authorization Number (TAN) as proof of privilege for most Division products for up to 45 days and to temporarily reauthorize offering hunter education completely online, as well as permanent regulations to increase the fee for river outfitter licenses, to create the “Independence Parks Pass” for disabled veterans, to require the purchase of either a furbearer license (or a furbearer permit in addition to a small game license) for the avocational harvest of all furbearer species except coyotes, to close the 2020 hunting season for greater sage-grouse in Game Management Units 4 and 5 pursuant to thresholds set forth in the Northwest Colorado Greater Sage-grouse Conservation Plan, and to make corrections to the 2020 Public Access Program enrollment. The Commission will also discuss revising refund and reissue regulations to provide more consistency and customer service opportunities, and an annual review of regulations related to “Parks and Outdoor Recreation Lands” and “Passes Permits and Registrations” at a virtual meeting on Thursday, July 16 and Friday, July 17. The meeting will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube page here.

The commission will also consider a recent CPW relevancy study, State Recreational Trails Committee member appointments, 2020-2021 Snowmobile Capital Grants funding recommendations, a presentation on the Youth Internship Program (YIP), the Fishers Peak property name, the West Slope Draft Mountain Lion Management Plan, multiple elk herd management plans, and State Wildlife Area access.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 16 and adjourn at 4:45 p.m. The commission will reconvene at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 17 and adjourn at 10:30 a.m.

Additional agenda items include:

• Department of Agriculture update

• Department of Natural Resources update

• Financial update

• Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) update A complete agenda along with all materials for public review for this meeting can be found on the CPW website. The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at *protected email* . Details on providing public comments for virtual meetings are available on the CPW website.

The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to commission meetingsthrough the CPW website. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.

The next commission meeting will take place on September 2 and 3.

