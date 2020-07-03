Colorado Air National Guard conducts F-16 fighter jet July 4 flyover

BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Warriors of the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard will fly F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft over Colorado communities July 4, 2020, to salute our nation’s independence.

“It is truly a privilege to support our local communities in their Independence Day celebrations,” U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler, commander, 140th Wing, said. “We hope Coloradans hear the ‘sound of freedom’ and take a moment to reflect on the things that unite us a Nation, as well as the powerful words drafted into our Declaration of Independence.”

The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Air Force Base, Aurora, Colorado.

Approximate locations and times where the aircraft will be performing flyovers are:

Monument, Colorado, 2020 Fourth of July Parade: 9:51 a.m.

Lake City, Colorado, 4th of July Celebration: 10:32 a.m.

Redstone, Colorado, 4th of July Parade: 10:42 a.m.

Westminster, Colorado, 4th of July Celebration: 11:14 a.m.

Parker, Colorado, Parker Stars and Stripes Celebration: 11:19 a.m.

The aircraft may also be seen between these locations as they transition between Independence Day celebrations.

Event coordinators from the locations receiving flyovers requested support from the Air Force’s Aerial Events Office in Washington, D.C.

Flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer and serve as training for our pilots.

Coloradans should wear masks and maintain social distancing while observing the flyover to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Photo Credit : MGN Online

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout