Centenarian Celebration
Virtual ceremony to celebrate milestone Thursday, July 16
DENVER (July 14, 2020) — Governor Jared Polis has proclaimed July 16, 2020, as Colorado Centenarian Day. The Colorado Commission on Aging is hosting a virtual celebration for all Coloradans (and their guests) who have reached or will reach 100 years of age or older in 2020.
The Colorado Commission on Aging is looking for additional centenarians to honor. To submit a biography and photo of your favorite centenarian, please call or email Adrian Cowan at 303-866-3090 or .
This year, the virtual program will feature the reading of a proclamation from Governor Polis honoring centenarians and their contribution to the rich history of Colorado. Commission members will read the biographies of the centenarians being honored.
Media are invited to attend virtually.
WHO:
Helen Ingle, 108 years old
Joe Kaspar, 100 years old
Angela Mutter, 103 years old
Melanie Way, 100 years old
Quentin Stanley , 100 years old
Willard “Willie” Huber, 100 years old
Gerry Patterson, 100 years old
Gertrude Falagrady, 100 years old
Inez Smith, 100 years old
Catherine Woods, 100 years old
Frances Brown, 104 years old
Fern Rader, 102 years old
Other centenarians throughout the state
WHEN: Thursday, July 16, 10 a.m.
WHERE: meet.google.com/kjo-rfdc-umu
