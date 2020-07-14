Centenarian Celebration

Virtual ceremony to celebrate milestone Thursday, July 16

DENVER (July 14, 2020) — Governor Jared Polis has proclaimed July 16, 2020, as Colorado Centenarian Day. The Colorado Commission on Aging is hosting a virtual celebration for all Coloradans (and their guests) who have reached or will reach 100 years of age or older in 2020.

The Colorado Commission on Aging is looking for additional centenarians to honor. To submit a biography and photo of your favorite centenarian, please call or email Adrian Cowan at 303-866-3090 or *protected email* .

This year, the virtual program will feature the reading of a proclamation from Governor Polis honoring centenarians and their contribution to the rich history of Colorado. Commission members will read the biographies of the centenarians being honored.

Media are invited to attend virtually.

WHO:

Helen Ingle, 108 years old

Joe Kaspar, 100 years old

Angela Mutter, 103 years old

Melanie Way, 100 years old

Quentin Stanley , 100 years old

Willard “Willie” Huber, 100 years old

Gerry Patterson, 100 years old

Gertrude Falagrady, 100 years old

Inez Smith, 100 years old

Catherine Woods, 100 years old

Frances Brown, 104 years old

Fern Rader, 102 years old

Other centenarians throughout the state

WHEN: Thursday, July 16, 10 a.m.

WHERE: meet.google.com/kjo-rfdc-umu

