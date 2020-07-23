Back to Business Webinar: Restaurant Edition
Attention restaurant owners and managers! The coronavirus isn’t going away any time soon, and we want to make sure your restaurant is able to weather the storm.
Join us tomorrow, Friday, July 24, 9:30 a.m. for a special restaurant-focused webinar and get your questions answered.
County officials and the Tri-County Health Dept. will have updates on the state’s rising case numbers, current health orders and variances, and offer practical guidance on how your restaurant can lessen the chance of a potential outbreak.
At the time of the event, listen in and ask your question by:
- Calling 855-436-3656 (*3 to ask a question) or
- Visiting arapahoegov.com/townhall or
- Joining on our Facebook page at facebook.com/arapahoecounty
