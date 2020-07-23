Back to Business Webinar: Restaurant Edition

| July 23, 2020

Attention restaurant owners and managers! The coronavirus isn’t going away any time soon, and we want to make sure your restaurant is able to weather the storm.

Join us tomorrow, Friday, July 24, 9:30 a.m. for a special restaurant-focused webinar and get your questions answered.

County officials and the Tri-County Health Dept. will have updates on the state’s rising case numbers, current health orders and variances, and offer practical guidance on how your restaurant can lessen the chance of a potential outbreak.

At the time of the event, listen in and ask your question by:

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Front Page, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Back to Business Webinar: Restaurant Edition

Join us tomorrow, Friday, July 24, 9:30 a.m. for a special restaurant-focused webinar and get your questions answered.

Daniel Bard makes Rockies roster after seven years

Rockies manager Bud Black informed Bard, 34, on Friday that he’d made the roster.

  • State Provides Support to Elephant Butte Fire in Evergreen, CO

  • Colorado families with school-aged students to begin receiving Pandemic-EBT food benefits

  • Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Drought Webinar

  • New members appointed to the Colorado Sportsperson’s Roundtable

  • Wildlife officials focus on project to aid with management of Larimer County elk herds

  • Division of Motor Vehicles Employee Tests positive for COVID-19 Parker Driver License Office will be closed Division of Motor Vehicles Employee Tests positive for COVID-19

  • Gov. Polis Announces Interim Chief of Staff

  • Summer Strikeout DUI enforcement begins July 17 Fourth of July canceled for 171 impaired drivers

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: