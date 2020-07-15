Aurora Motor Vehicle Office closes temporarily   after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Closure effective from Wednesday, July 15 through Friday, July 17

Arapahoe County will temporarily close its Aurora Motor Vehicle Office from Wednesday, July 15 through Friday, July 17, after the county confirmed one employee tested positive for COVID-19 and other employees may have been exposed. The office is located at 490 S. Chambers Road in Aurora.

Arapahoe County is following Tri-County Health Department and CDC guidelines that cover what steps to take when an employee tests positive, and the one employee who tested positive is quarantining. Additionally, employees who have worked at the Aurora office within the past week are being encouraged to get tested. Public health guidelines state that exposure has taken place when a person is in a contained space for 15 minutes or longer with someone known to have the virus.

The County is reaching out to customers who had appointments for motor vehicle services at the Aurora office for rescheduling. Motor vehicle services will continue being offered by appointment only at the Littleton , Centennial and Byers offices . Offices are being deep cleaned and decontaminated as a precautionary measure.

“We are closing the Aurora Motor Vehicle Office out of an abundance of caution for our customers and our employees,” said Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez. “We will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with Tri-County Health to ensure we are doing everything possible to keep everyone safe. We ask for patience and understanding during this time and understand this closure comes at a time when customers have had limited access to services due to COVID. The safety or our customers and employees is our top concern.”

Many motor vehicle transactions can be handled online at https://mydmv.colorado.gov, including vehicle renewals, replacement documents and disability placards. Renewal kiosks are also available throughout Arapahoe County and in neighboring counties that can process most renewal transactions. These kiosk locations can be found at https://comvexpress.com/. Customers can use any of these kiosks to process renewals.

Arapahoe County has instituted health and safety protocols since reopening facilities to the public. These measures include sanitizing counters and workstations regularly, requiring employees and visitors to wear face coverings, additional cleaning in public areas, employee temperature monitoring, practicing social distancing, ample instructional signage in all offices, adding hand sanitizing stations throughout the buildings, and encouraging residents to access services online to handle many transactions remotely.

photo credit: MGN Online

