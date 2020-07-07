Anythink Backyard Concert Series streams live on July 10

WHAT: Anythink’s annual Backyard Concert Series returns for its second concert of the season on July 10 with Leon and the Revival. This Denver-based soul and R&B band returns to the Backyard Concert Series for the second time for a performance that will be hosted exclusively online. Those who tune in live on Facebook and YouTube will have opportunities to interact with the band, the library and with each other – from the comfort of home. Families are encouraged to gather in their living rooms and backyards with blankets, lawn chairs, bubbles and all of the other provisions that make for a fun concert experience. Living room setups can be shared online using the #BCS2020 hashtag for an opportunity to be featured live during the show. The Backyard Concert Series is a fundraiser for the Anythink Foundation, and funds raise will help Anythink to provide special projects for the community. The performance is free and appropriate for all ages. Supporters are encouraged to donate online or text BACKYARD to 50155 to help the Anythink Foundation reach its $20,000 fundraising goal.

WHEN: Friday, July 10, 6:30-8 pm

WHERE: Stream live on Facebook at facebook.com/ilovemyanythink and YouTube at youtube.com/ilovemyanythink.

About the Anythink Foundation

Formed in 2009, the Anythink Foundation is a 501(c)(3) developed to raise private funds for Anythink Libraries in Adams County. This support helps the library continue its mission to “open doors for curious minds” as a dynamic center for engagement. Programs and services supported by the Foundation include: capital projects; public art; expansion of collections; and exceptional programs, activities and computer education. For more information, visit anythinklibraries.org/about/anythink-foundation

About Anythink™

Anythink is a new style of library – a place of unlimited imagination, where play inspires creativity and lifelong learning. Anythink serves the residents of Adams County, Colo., with seven libraries and a bookmobile. With a focus on innovation, Anythink’s award-winning approach to library service is recognized by industry leaders and organizations across the globe. For more information, visit anythinklibraries.org.

