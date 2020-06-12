Tune in to the Backyard Concert Series

Fire up the grill! The Backyard Concert Series returns tomorrow with Walker Williams Band, and you can tune in live on Facebook and YouTube at 6:30 pm.

Get your home concert-ready with blankets, chairs, bubbles or any of the other provisions that make for a fun, family-friendly night of music. Post photos of your home setup using the #BCS2020 hashtag – it might be featured on-air!

The Backyard Concert Series is free, but we need you to help us reach our $20,000 fundraising goal with a donation. Donate online or by texting BACKYARD to 50155. All proceeds benefit the Anythink Foundation, and will be used to provide special programs and projects for the community.

A note from our sponsor

Xcel Energy is proud to support the Anythink Backyard Concert Series and our Colorado communities. At Xcel Energy, we’re dedicated to providing 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2050. We’re working to make sure the future is full of safer, cleaner, less expensive energy for everyone. Let’s work together to save energy and money. Visit xcelenergy.com/EnergySolutions to learn more.

The Backyard Concert Series is made possible by generous support from Xcel Energy, Ciancio Ciancio Brown, P.C. and TBK Bank.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout