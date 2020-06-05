The Adjutant General promotes the Colorado National Guard director of joint staff to brigadier general

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – The Adjutant General of Colorado will promote the Colorado National Guard Director of Joint Staff U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Scott Sherman in a formal ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters, Centennial, Colorado, June 6, 2020, at 3:00 p.m.

Sherman, who also serves as the Joint Task Force-Centennial Commander during domestic response operations, attained the rank of brigadier general March 20, 2020.

“General Sherman is one of the finest military leaders I have ever known,” The Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Loh said. “His 28 years of military service, 20 of which have been in the Colorado Army National Guard, have made lasting impacts on our national security.

“I look forward to his future legacy to our state and nation.”

The official ceremony will include the firing of a ceremonial cannon.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a small, socially-distanced group of CONG leaders and invited guests will observe the ceremony which will also be broadcast live via Facebook and YouTube.

Sherman is a 1992 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering and commissioned as a field artillery officer.

He previously served as: Chief of Staff/Command Administrative Officer, Colorado Army National Guard; Commander, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, Buckley Air Force Base, Aurora, Colorado; and, Chief of the Joint Staff, Joint Force Headquarters, Centennial, Colorado.

His numerous awards and decorations include the Bronze Star and Legion of Merit.

